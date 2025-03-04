Left Menu

Meghalaya Rail Project Standoff: Unused Funds & Unyielding Opposition

The central government has demanded the return of Rs 200 crore allocated for land acquisition to build a railway line to Shillong, Meghalaya. This follows a prolonged non-utilization of funds due to strong local opposition and lack of land acquisition. The project remains stalled as stakeholder engagement continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:36 IST
Meghalaya Rail Project Standoff: Unused Funds & Unyielding Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has called on the Meghalaya government to return Rs 200 crore allocated eight years ago for acquiring land to extend a railway line to Shillong. This request was highlighted by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a recent assembly session.

The funds, distributed by the Centre, went unutilized due to fierce resistance against the railway project, as no land has been acquired. A letter from the Northeast Frontier Railway, received on December 17, 2024, underscores the urgency of surrendering this earmarked money.

He pointed out, however, that the presence of railway infrastructure is vital for economic growth and goods transportation, although the project still faces considerable opposition from local groups worried about unchecked demographic changes due to increased connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025