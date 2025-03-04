Meghalaya Rail Project Standoff: Unused Funds & Unyielding Opposition
The central government has demanded the return of Rs 200 crore allocated for land acquisition to build a railway line to Shillong, Meghalaya. This follows a prolonged non-utilization of funds due to strong local opposition and lack of land acquisition. The project remains stalled as stakeholder engagement continues.
- Country:
- India
The central government has called on the Meghalaya government to return Rs 200 crore allocated eight years ago for acquiring land to extend a railway line to Shillong. This request was highlighted by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a recent assembly session.
The funds, distributed by the Centre, went unutilized due to fierce resistance against the railway project, as no land has been acquired. A letter from the Northeast Frontier Railway, received on December 17, 2024, underscores the urgency of surrendering this earmarked money.
He pointed out, however, that the presence of railway infrastructure is vital for economic growth and goods transportation, although the project still faces considerable opposition from local groups worried about unchecked demographic changes due to increased connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.
Arvind SmartSpaces Expands with Massive Land Acquisition in Gujarat
Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy
Xi Jinping's Meeting with Business Tycoons: A New Era for China's Economy?