Meghalaya Rail Project Standoff: Unused Funds & Unyielding Opposition

The central government has called on the Meghalaya government to return Rs 200 crore allocated eight years ago for acquiring land to extend a railway line to Shillong. This request was highlighted by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a recent assembly session.

The funds, distributed by the Centre, went unutilized due to fierce resistance against the railway project, as no land has been acquired. A letter from the Northeast Frontier Railway, received on December 17, 2024, underscores the urgency of surrendering this earmarked money.

He pointed out, however, that the presence of railway infrastructure is vital for economic growth and goods transportation, although the project still faces considerable opposition from local groups worried about unchecked demographic changes due to increased connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)