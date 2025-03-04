Railway Official Shake-up After Deadly Stampede
Four senior railway officials have been transferred following a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. Although officials deny direct connections, timing suggests a response to perceived negligence. New appointments include Pushpesh R Tripathi and Sameer Kumar among others, with further disciplinary actions contemplated.
The Ministry of Railways has transferred four senior officials, including the Delhi Divisional Railway Manager, following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident, which occurred on February 15, claimed the lives of 18 people, prompting speculations about negligence and accountability within the department.
Sources within the Railway Ministry have indicated that although the orders were administrative, their timing suggests a correlation with the disaster. The officials now facing transfer include Sukhwinder Singh and Vikram Singh Rana, among others, and they have not yet received new postings.
Despite official denials, sources suggest impending actions against Railway Protection Force personnel related to the safety breach. The tragic event unfolded as passengers gathered to travel to the Maha Kumbh Mela, raising urgent questions about crowd management and passenger safety at major railway stations.
