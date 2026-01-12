Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

In a thrilling NBA encounter, Scottie Barnes clinched the game-winning free throw in overtime, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 116-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors overcame a four-point deficit with a spectacular 7-0 run, highlighting Barnes' pivotal role.

WTA action saw Serbia's Olga Danilovic pull off an upset against reigning champion McCartney Kessler at the Hobart International. After trailing, Danilovic clinched crucial breaks to secure her win, showcasing her resilience on the court.

From NBA to ATP, the Packers plan to extend Matt LaFleur's contract despite a playoff exit, and Denver signs USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps. Rich Ruohonen eyes Olympic history, while goaltender James Reimer joins the Senators amid a losing streak.

