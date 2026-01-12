African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

For the first time in decades, all semifinal teams at this year's Africa Cup of Nations are led by African coaches. This significant development challenges the long-standing preference for foreign coaches across the continent.

In a historic turn, Pape Bouna Thiaw's Senegal will face off against Hossam Hassan's Egypt, while Walid Regragui's Morocco is set to clash with Eric Chelle's Nigeria. Historically, African coaches have been sidelined in favor of their European and South American counterparts, often with lesser qualifications.

Former Ghanaian player Kwesi Appiah, now coaching Sudan, emphasized the opportunity and responsibility for African coaches to demonstrate their worth. In recent tournaments, African coaches have consistently outnumbered their foreign counterparts, a trend that might see local talent finally getting the recognition it deserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)