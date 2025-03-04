Thai Union Group Sells Stake in Avanti Feeds for Rs 435 Crore

In a significant financial transaction, Thai Union Group divested 4.4% of its stake in Avanti Feeds for a total of Rs 435 crore via an open market sale on Tuesday.

The Thai-based seafood product company, through Thai Union Asia Investment Holding, sold 59.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 728 each. This transaction reduced their holding to 4.37% from the previous 8.77%.

IIFL Facilities Services Ltd acquired the shares at the same price, contributing to a 1% increase in Avanti Feeds' stock price, which closed at Rs 735 on the National Stock Exchange.

