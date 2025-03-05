Left Menu

Thane Suburbs Demand Better Rail Connectivity with MEMU Services

Residents of Thane district's suburbs in Maharashtra have called for MEMU train services on the Nashik-Titwala and Pune-Ambernath routes to address growing commuter demand. A delegation has submitted a memorandum to railway authorities, emphasizing the feasibility and necessity of improved rail infrastructure in these regions.

Thane | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:43 IST
Residents from various suburbs of Maharashtra's Thane district have been vocal about their need for enhanced rail connectivity, specifically requesting Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services along the Nashik-Titwala and Pune-Ambernath lines.

Recently, a delegation submitted an official memorandum to the railway authorities, urging them to consider the increasing population and commuter needs as critical factors warranting direct train services in these areas.

The group backed their argument with a technical feasibility report, indicating that 16-coach MEMU trains could operate on these routes. They also noted the successful operation of wider Vande Bharat trains in Western Ghats sections to highlight feasibility.

