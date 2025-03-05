Euro Soars Amid Germany's 500 Billion Euro Infrastructure Boost

The euro extended its rally on Wednesday, reaching near four-month highs as Germany's proposed 500 billion euro infrastructure fund bolstered Europe's growth outlook despite investor worries over global trade tensions. The single currency has surged nearly 3% this week, potentially marking its best week since November 2022. This uplift in the euro's performance followed a late announcement on Tuesday from parties aiming to form Germany's next government, who proposed the new fund and an overhaul of borrowing rules.

The euro climbed 0.57% against the dollar on Wednesday to $1.0687, also strengthening against the British pound, Japanese yen, and Swiss franc. According to Lee Hardman, a senior currency analyst at MUFG, the shift in German fiscal policy is providing a significant tailwind for the euro's short-term strengthening. He noted that the market is now pricing in a more favorable outlook for Europe's economy, as the fiscal stimulus is likely to support growth in the upcoming years. Nonetheless, Hardman cautioned about potential downside risks tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, highlighting that early April will be a crucial period for Europe's economy.

Meanwhile, the ECB is expected to cut interest rates, with future cuts potentially following efforts to buttress Europe's sluggish economic growth. If Germany's fiscal measures effectively support growth, it could reduce the need for aggressive ECB rate cuts, presenting a 'positive shock' for the euro, according to Hardman. Other European currencies also climbed against the dollar, as economic concerns in the U.S. hampered the American currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)