India's Kedarnath Ropeway: A Leap in Pilgrim Connectivity

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a transformative ropeway project aimed at boosting pilgrim accessibility to Kedarnath. The 12.9-kilometer project, estimated at Rs 4,081 crore, will link Sonprayag to Kedarnath, promising to significantly reduce travel time.

Planned as a public-private partnership, the project will be executed in the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) mode using cutting-edge Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology. This setup will have a capacity to move 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, facilitating the transit of 18,000 visitors each day.

Beyond providing quick and eco-friendly access to the sacred site, the ropeway is poised to generate plentiful employment in construction and tourism sectors, such as hospitality and food services. Moreover, it represents a step towards stimulating socio-economic progress in the region by enhancing connectivity in challenging hilly terrain.

