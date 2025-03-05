Left Menu

India's Kedarnath Ropeway: A Leap in Pilgrim Connectivity

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, approved a 12.9 km ropeway project to connect Sonprayag to Kedarnath, costing Rs 4,081 crore. The project promises to cut travel time significantly, enhance safety, boost employment, and support tourism using advanced gondola technology.

Cabinet clears Kedarnath ropeway to cut travel time from 8-9 hours to 36 minutes (Image: YouTube/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a transformative ropeway project aimed at boosting pilgrim accessibility to Kedarnath. The 12.9-kilometer project, estimated at Rs 4,081 crore, will link Sonprayag to Kedarnath, promising to significantly reduce travel time.

Planned as a public-private partnership, the project will be executed in the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) mode using cutting-edge Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology. This setup will have a capacity to move 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, facilitating the transit of 18,000 visitors each day.

Beyond providing quick and eco-friendly access to the sacred site, the ropeway is poised to generate plentiful employment in construction and tourism sectors, such as hospitality and food services. Moreover, it represents a step towards stimulating socio-economic progress in the region by enhancing connectivity in challenging hilly terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

