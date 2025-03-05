Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Modernized Livestock Health Initiative

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, has sanctioned a revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme to enhance animal healthcare. The scheme includes provisions for affordable veterinary medicines and addresses major livestock diseases, with a budget allocation of Rs 3,880 crore for 2024-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:15 IST
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted approval for the revamping of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP). The scheme aims to bolster animal healthcare through its three integral components: the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC, and a new addition, Pashu Aushadhi.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed the scheme's structure, highlighting its primary sub-components: the Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), the Establishment and Strengthening of Veterinary Hospitals and Mobile Dispensaries (ESVHD-MVU), and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD). Emphasizing on Pashu Aushadhi, the Minister informed of its role in providing quality, affordable veterinary medicines.

The LHDCP is allocated Rs 3,880 crore over two years, 2024-25 and 2025-26, dedicating Rs 75 crore to facilitating generic veterinary medicines and incentivizing their distribution under the Pashu Aushadhi component. The scheme targets a reduction in disease-induced losses among livestock, tackling ailments such as Foot and Mouth Disease, Brucellosis, and Lumpy Skin Disease, primarily through immunization efforts and enhanced healthcare access via Mobile Veterinary Units. The scheme is poised to boost productivity, promote rural entrepreneurship, and minimize economic setbacks for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

