Germany's Fiscal Revolution: A New Path to Economic Revival

Germany's next potential governing coalition has unveiled plans for a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and significant reforms to borrowing rules, triggering market optimism about invigorating the continent's largest economy.

Friedrich Merz, poised to become Germany's next chancellor, is advocating for a united European defense strategy after the U.S.'s unpredictable foreign policy under Trump. The coalition intends to present these plans to the German parliament imminently.

The proposal also involves altering Germany's post-2008 borrowing restrictions, labeled as outdated by economists urging for economic stimulation. Conservative and SPD parties face tight parliamentary challenges, needing support from the Greens to pass reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)