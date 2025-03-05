India's Coal Sector Soars: 32% Spike in 2025 Output Fuels Economy

In a remarkable performance, India's coal production from captive and commercial mines has reached a record 167.36 million tonnes for the financial year 2024-25, up until February. This represents an impressive 32.53% increase over the previous year's figure of 126.28 million tonnes, according to a recent statement from the Ministry of Coal.

The coal dispatch has equally seen a robust growth, hitting a total of 170.66 million tonnes, which exceeds the 128.45 million tonnes dispatched in the prior year. This 32.86% year-on-year growth has been instrumental in ensuring a steady supply of coal to key sectors such as power, steel, and cement.

The commencement of operations at Bhaskarpara Coal mine by Prakash Industries Limited on February 15, with a peak rated capacity of 15 million tonnes, further underscores the sector's expansion. Meanwhile, February's coal production amounted to 928.95 million tonnes, a 5.73% uptick from the previous year's output of 878.55 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)