Elite Luxury Meets Wellness: Alibaug's Avas Living Lures India's Affluent

A notable real estate purchase highlights Avas Living in Alibaug as an elite haven for luxury and wellness. With improved access through new infrastructure, Alibaug gains prominence in the luxury market. Avas Living stands out for its design and wellness focus, attracting India's affluent seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:33 IST
In a groundbreaking real estate development, a prominent figure from one of India's major financial institutions has purchased a Rs. 25.5 crore luxury villa at Avas Living, a highly coveted wellness community in Alibaug. Esteemed around the country, Avas Living is the choice of notable investors and homeowners seeking unparalleled luxury and exclusivity.

Alibaug, historically a retreat for celebrities and business leaders, is becoming more accessible due to infrastructure upgrades like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Rewas-Karanja Bridge. These changes are poised to drastically shorten travel times from Mumbai, boosting the region's allure for luxury real estate investments.

Established by Aditya Kilachand, Avas Living is setting new standards with turnkey villas prioritizing mindful living and cutting-edge wellness technologies. The latest purchase underscores the rising trend of luxury investments in Alibaug, with Avas Living leading the charge in redefining premium homeownership in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

