Adani Infra Acquires Equity Stake in PSP Projects Limited Following CCI Approval

Upon completion of both phases, the Acquirer and the Seller, along with other existing promoters, will hold equal stakes in PSP Projects Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:27 IST
Adani Infra (India) Limited is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, project management, and construction services. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the acquisition of equity shares of PSP Projects Limited by Adani Infra (India) Limited. This strategic transaction entails the acquisition of equity shares by Adani Infra (India) Limited (Acquirer) in two phases: (i) an initial acquisition from Mr. Prahaladbhai S. Patel (Seller) and (ii) an open offer to public shareholders. Upon completion of both phases, the Acquirer and the Seller, along with other existing promoters, will hold equal stakes in PSP Projects Limited.

About Adani Infra (India) Limited

Adani Infra (India) Limited is a leading infrastructure development company specializing in engineering, project management, and construction services. The company has extensive expertise in the power generation and transmission sectors and provides Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. Its portfolio also includes road, water, and power infrastructure projects, showcasing its diverse capabilities in the infrastructure domain.

About PSP Projects Limited

PSP Projects Limited is a prominent player in the EPC sector, offering comprehensive construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India. The company operates across the entire construction value chain, including planning, design, construction, and post-construction activities. Its offerings extend to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) work, as well as interior fit-outs for both private and public sector enterprises.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the infrastructure and EPC sectors, reinforcing Adani Infra (India) Limited's commitment to expanding its footprint in the construction industry. The deal is expected to enhance operational efficiencies, foster innovation, and strengthen the market position of both entities in India's rapidly growing infrastructure sector.

