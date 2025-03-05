Left Menu

Punjab's Job Surge: 50,000 New Opportunities for Youth

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced 50,000 new government jobs for the youth. His administration has already provided 51,000 positions in various departments over the past three years, aiming to combat unemployment and foster socio-economic growth in the state. Mann highlighted the importance of merit-based recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:37 IST
Punjab's Job Surge: 50,000 New Opportunities for Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is set to create 50,000 new jobs for its youth, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who spoke at a recent event highlighting the government's employment initiatives. Over the past three years, the administration has already allocated 51,000 positions in diverse state departments.

Mann emphasized the merit-based, transparent recruitment process, noting that none of the appointments have faced legal challenges, reinforcing the administration's commitment to fairness. "Today marks a red-letter day for the youth who have secured government employment," Mann stated, underlining the socio-economic impact of these opportunities.

The initiative aims to reduce unemployment, a major social issue, and prevent youth from seeking opportunities abroad. The government hopes to reverse migration trends as these efforts take effect, positioning Punjab as a desirable place for young professionals to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025