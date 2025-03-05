Punjab's Job Surge: 50,000 New Opportunities for Youth

Punjab is set to create 50,000 new jobs for its youth, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who spoke at a recent event highlighting the government's employment initiatives. Over the past three years, the administration has already allocated 51,000 positions in diverse state departments.

Mann emphasized the merit-based, transparent recruitment process, noting that none of the appointments have faced legal challenges, reinforcing the administration's commitment to fairness. "Today marks a red-letter day for the youth who have secured government employment," Mann stated, underlining the socio-economic impact of these opportunities.

The initiative aims to reduce unemployment, a major social issue, and prevent youth from seeking opportunities abroad. The government hopes to reverse migration trends as these efforts take effect, positioning Punjab as a desirable place for young professionals to thrive.

