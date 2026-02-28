Left Menu

Race Against Time: Jabali AI's 24-Hour Game Jam Challenge

Jabali AI is hosting a 24-hour game jam during GDC 2026. Participants must create a playable AI-first game using Jabali Studio. The event highlights innovative AI integration in gaming. Winners get cash rewards and feature on the Jabali platform. The challenge emphasizes creative efficiency over brute force.

Updated: 28-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:07 IST
Race Against Time: Jabali AI's 24-Hour Game Jam Challenge
In a bid to revolutionize game development, Jabali AI has announced an ambitious 24-hour game jam during the upcoming GDC 2026.

This global competition encourages developers to create AI-first games using Jabali Studio, challenging creators to embed AI as a core gameplay element rather than a mere content generator.

The winners will not only take home cash prizes but will also see their creations showcased on Jabali's platform, setting new standards in AI-driven game design.

