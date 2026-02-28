Race Against Time: Jabali AI's 24-Hour Game Jam Challenge

In a bid to revolutionize game development, Jabali AI has announced an ambitious 24-hour game jam during the upcoming GDC 2026.

This global competition encourages developers to create AI-first games using Jabali Studio, challenging creators to embed AI as a core gameplay element rather than a mere content generator.

The winners will not only take home cash prizes but will also see their creations showcased on Jabali's platform, setting new standards in AI-driven game design.