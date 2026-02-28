Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:07 IST
Today, India is rapidly becoming integral part of the global semiconductor value chain: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.