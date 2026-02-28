Left Menu

Bhabanipur Electoral Roll Shake-up: A New Political Battleground?

The recent publication of post-SIR electoral rolls has sparked political waves in West Bengal's Bhabanipur constituency, with 47,094 names struck off and 14,154 under adjudication. As the area is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stronghold, these changes are expected to significantly alter the 2026 assembly election dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest revision of the electoral rolls in Bhabanipur, a constituency represented by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has stirred political waters ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The removal of over 47,000 names and the adjudication of more than 14,000 have added unexpected twists to the area's electoral dynamics.

Historically a TMC stronghold, Bhabanipur has witnessed high-stakes political battles. The names struck off are reportedly due to duplications or deceased voters, leaving a significant impact as the BJP claims the constituency is now winnable. With political heavyweights focusing their campaigns here, the stage is set for an intense pre-election period.

The removal of voters from the rolls and ongoing document verification raise questions about the political landscape in Bhabanipur. While TMC argues that wrongful deletions can be corrected, this development poses potential shifts in voter demographics, crucial for the upcoming 2026 elections. With BJP leaders actively challenging the chief minister, this arena remains under a spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

