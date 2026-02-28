Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes on Iran, Calls for Diplomatic Resolution

On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned recent US-Israeli military operations against Iran, describing them as a 'pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression' against a sovereign UN member state. The Ministry demanded an immediate cessation of the campaign and advocated for a return to diplomacy.

The statement, released on Telegram, accused the United States and Israel of using Iran's nuclear program concerns as a pretext for seeking regime change. The Ministry warned that such aggression could spark a 'humanitarian, economic, and possibly radiological catastrophe' across the region, escalating tensions uncontrollably.

Moscow labeled the bombing of nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards as 'unacceptable' and expressed readiness to mediate a peaceful resolution. The Ministry placed full responsibility for the rising tensions on Washington and Tel Aviv.

