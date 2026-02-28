Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes on Iran, Calls for Diplomatic Resolution
Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran, calling them a planned act of aggression against a UN member state. Moscow urges a diplomatic approach, warning the attacks could lead to humanitarian and regional crises, and holds the US and Israel responsible for the escalation.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned recent US-Israeli military operations against Iran, describing them as a 'pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression' against a sovereign UN member state. The Ministry demanded an immediate cessation of the campaign and advocated for a return to diplomacy.
The statement, released on Telegram, accused the United States and Israel of using Iran's nuclear program concerns as a pretext for seeking regime change. The Ministry warned that such aggression could spark a 'humanitarian, economic, and possibly radiological catastrophe' across the region, escalating tensions uncontrollably.
Moscow labeled the bombing of nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards as 'unacceptable' and expressed readiness to mediate a peaceful resolution. The Ministry placed full responsibility for the rising tensions on Washington and Tel Aviv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran as 'pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression,' reports AP.
Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach US, reports AP.
Tehran Vows Crushing Retaliation Against Israel's Aggression
Escalating Tensions Between Afghanistan and Pakistan: A Call for Diplomacy Amidst Conflict