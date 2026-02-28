Congress Leader Slams PM Modi's Political Remarks in Ajmer

In a strong rebuke, Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning a government platform into a venue for political attacks rather than announcing tangible development measures during his visit to Ajmer.

Rathore labeled Modi's fiery speech as a reflection of political frustration, arguing that the citizens of Ajmer, and Rajasthan as a whole, had expected more substantial announcements.

The Congress leader highlighted ongoing challenges, such as drinking water shortages and unfulfilled river-linking projects, urging a focus on public welfare that benefits farmers, laborers, and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)