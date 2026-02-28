Left Menu

Congress Leader Slams PM Modi's Political Remarks in Ajmer

Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore criticized Prime Minister Modi for using a government platform for political attacks during his Ajmer visit. Rathore claimed Modi's remarks reflected frustration and lacked concrete development plans. He pointed to unresolved issues in Ajmer, urging focus on public welfare schemes.

Updated: 28-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:03 IST
In a strong rebuke, Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning a government platform into a venue for political attacks rather than announcing tangible development measures during his visit to Ajmer.

Rathore labeled Modi's fiery speech as a reflection of political frustration, arguing that the citizens of Ajmer, and Rajasthan as a whole, had expected more substantial announcements.

The Congress leader highlighted ongoing challenges, such as drinking water shortages and unfulfilled river-linking projects, urging a focus on public welfare that benefits farmers, laborers, and youth.

