Air India Grounds Simulator Trainer, Tightens Ethics Compliance

In a decisive move, Air India has terminated a simulator trainer pilot who failed to effectively perform his duties during recurrent simulator training sessions, the airline announced. This action has led to ten pilots undergoing such training being temporarily removed from flying duties as the carrier launches a thorough investigation.

Following its privatisation under the Tata Group, Air India implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to instill ethical standards and drive cultural change within the company. This shift involves comprehensive employee training on the Tata ethos, emphasizing policies such as anti-bribery and whistleblowing.

An Apex Ethics Committee, led by senior management, monitors adherence to a zero-tolerance policy regarding unethical conduct. More than 30 staff members have faced termination in 2024 alone for ethical violations, underlining the company's stringent stance on such matters.

The recent case arose from a whistleblower's report, which revealed the trainer's inadequate discharge of duties. The ensuing investigation corroborated these claims, prompting the trainer's dismissal and additional precautions concerning affected pilots. Air India has reported the incident to the DGCA and continues to encourage disclosures through its voluntary disclosure practice.

