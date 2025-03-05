Brewers Call for Fair Play in Karnataka's Beer Regulations
The Brewers Association of India has requested Karnataka to review its beer regulations citing arbitrary mandates and frequent tax hikes. They emphasize unfair practices in price approval processes and call for equal treatment to ensure industry growth, consumer access and revenue stability.
The Brewers Association of India (BAI) has issued a call for the Karnataka government to address perceived inequities in beer-related regulations. The association contends that frequent tax increases are making beer unaffordable for many consumers, thereby impacting the industry's growth within the state.
In a letter to state officials, BAI criticized what it deems 'arbitrary mandates' on label requirements, complicating the production process and hindering market operations. The BAI represents major players like AB InBev and Carlsberg, who account for a significant portion of India's beer sales.
The association highlighted recent discrepancies in the government's approval process for price changes. While some suppliers received approvals, BAI members' applications were reportedly stalled, prompting calls for a level playing field and equitable treatment of all industry contributors for healthy competition.
