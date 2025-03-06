Gallery Sree Arts Presents 'Not the Same' - A Solo Exhibition by Riya Bhardwaj

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 6: Gallery Sree Arts is proud to present Not the Same, a powerful solo exhibition by contemporary artist Riya Bhardwaj, under the curatorial guidance of Jitendra Padam Jain. The exhibition will be on view from March 1 to March 4, 2025, at Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, from 11 AM to 7 PM. The vernissage took place on Saturday, March 1, at 5 PM, drawing art enthusiasts, collectors, and critics to engage with Bhardwaj's thought-provoking body of work.

Riya Bhardwaj's Not the Same is an evocative exploration of identity, transformation, and perception. Through an array of paintings, prints, photographs, and sculptures, Bhardwaj confronts societal norms, particularly the deeply ingrained expectations surrounding women's bodies.

Her work boldly redefines body positivity by bringing attention to plus-sized bodies, scarring, stretch marks, body hair, back rolls, and other so-called imperfections that demand representation and normalization in contemporary discourse. Using a distinctive visual language, Bhardwaj's art challenges conventional perspectives and invites audiences to reflect on the evolving nature of human experiences. Through layered narratives of personal and collective identity, her work sparks crucial conversations about self-acceptance, societal beauty standards, and the reclamation of autonomy over one's body.

Reflecting on her inspiration for the exhibition, Riya Bhardwaj shares: - "Acceptance and healing are a journey often hindered by the voices around us. From an early age, women are conditioned to believe their bodies must conform to a particular ideal. 'All Eyes on Me' is a depiction of a woman's journey towards self-acceptance while navigating relentless scrutiny and criticism. Similarly, 'Nurturer' reflects the societal burden placed on women--to be caregivers, homemakers, and professionals, all while striving for unattainable perfection. In 2024, I struggled with changes in my body that were difficult to accept. I turned to art, sketching myself in different poses to confront my insecurities. The 'Live Drawings Sienna Series' consists of 15 intimate drawings that document this process. What initially felt imperfect gradually became beautiful. My body holds memories, growth, and transformation. Through my paintings, I seek to celebrate these changes rather than conceal them." Bhardwaj's work is deeply personal yet universally resonant. In 2020, she embarked on a photography project capturing 100 black-and-white images, 10 of which will be on display in Not the Same. These photographs celebrate the evolving female form, embracing curves, stretch marks, and the marks of time as symbols of resilience and growth.

One of the exhibition's standout pieces, Let It Go, embodies the artist's desire to shed societal expectations and embrace authenticity. Through a striking visual poem, Riya Bhardwaj poses deeply introspective questions: - "Why do I always have to be in control? Why can't I just be? Why can't I let my hair be wild, my body relaxed, my imperfections visible? Why do I always have to be 'pretty'? Why can't I just let go?"

Bhardwaj's artistic practice is rooted in her experiences as a woman navigating a world rife with body shaming and gendered expectations. Through floral motifs and bold compositions, her work symbolizes confidence, femininity, transformation, and resilience. She hopes her art opens up meaningful conversations about the body positivity movement, encouraging viewers to challenge ingrained biases and redefine beauty on their own terms. About Riya Bhardwaj

Born in 2000, Riya Bhardwaj is an Indian artist based in New Delhi, India. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore, USA, with a major in General Fine Arts and a minor in Graphic Design (2022) and Certifications in Curation (2024) and Art Business (2024) from Sotheby's Institute of Art, United Kingdom. Her work has been widely recognized for its raw emotional depth and unfiltered portrayal of the human experience. Through her art, Bhardwaj aims to create an inclusive space that celebrates all body types and lived experiences.

