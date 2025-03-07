Left Menu

German Airports Brace for Major Strike as Wage Dispute Escalates

Germany's largest airports, including Frankfurt, face a 24-hour strike initiated by the trade union Verdi in support of an 8% wage increase or a minimum of 350 euros more per month. Following unsuccessful negotiations, the strike involves airports like Munich, Stuttgart, and Hamburg, impacting thousands of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's key airports, among them the busiest like Frankfurt and Munich, are preparing for significant disruption due to a 24-hour strike initiated by the trade union Verdi. This move is a reaction to failed negotiations for an 8% wage hike or a minimum 350-euro monthly raise for public sector workers.

The strike, which is scheduled for Monday, involves major airports like Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn, Duesseldorf, and Hamburg, among others. Employers have rejected the demands, citing financial constraints, but negotiations are set to continue later in the month.

This escalation comes as Verdi ramps up pressure after previous walk-outs, most notably last month's two-day strike at Munich. Shorter disruptions at Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn already led to the cancellation of nearly 280 flights, affecting approximately 48,000 passengers.

