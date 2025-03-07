Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Ambitious Budget for Economic Revival

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, presented a significant budget of Rs 1.12 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the legislative assembly, marking the region's first independent budget in seven years. The budget serves as a detailed roadmap aiming at economic growth and peace restoration in the Union Territory.

During his presentation, Abdullah highlighted contributions from key sectors projected to shape the region's economic landscape, noting central government's financial backing in overcoming fiscal difficulties. He expressed dedication to infrastructure development, emphasizing that J&K is on the brink of an era of prosperity after years of conflict.

The budget outlines crucial funding for sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital governance. Abdullah called for inclusion and empowerment, focusing on youth and women and seeking to build a business-friendly environment to drive investment. The plan also stresses fiscal prudence, with efforts toward balancing revenues and expenditures effectively.

