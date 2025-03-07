Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: SheExports Season 2 Launches in India

In a bid to bolster women's participation in the global business landscape, Aspire For Her has joined forces with financial technology giant Payoneer to unveil SheExports Season 2. This accelerator program is poised to transform 200 women-led service businesses in India into international competitors.

The initiative, which offers 11 comprehensive workshops across major Indian cities, aims to equip participants with skills in UI/UX optimization, AI-driven scaling, and global compliance. Participants will also benefit from high-impact storytelling workshops and direct investor interactions.

With its strategic collaborations, the program endeavors to inspire a new wave of financially independent women leaders capable of driving economic and social change, ultimately supporting the international aspirations and economic empowerment of female entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)