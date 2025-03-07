Left Menu

Tariffs and Trade Talks: Balancing National Development and International Relations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defends 100% trade tariffs compliant with WTO norms, aimed at fostering domestic industry growth. Emphasizing exports and new markets, she highlights ongoing India-US negotiations to balance reciprocal tariffs while protecting India's export interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:40 IST
Tariffs and Trade Talks: Balancing National Development and International Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has affirmed that the current trade tariffs, some reaching up to 100%, are in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms. These tariffs are seen as crucial tools for fostering the growth of domestic industries and national development.

During a post-budget interaction, Sitharaman addressed questions regarding the tariffs, particularly those imposed on certain US imports. She described these tariffs as legitimate measures that protect India's domestic market while ensuring the nation's developmental goals align with international standards.

The finance minister also focused on the bilateral relationship with the US, stating that while both countries aim to protect their interests, ongoing discussions led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with US officials aim to address reciprocal tariff issues, with the potential to explore new export markets. Sitharaman reinforced the central government's commitment to supporting state projects and nurturing India's export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025