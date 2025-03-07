Germany's Airport Chaos: Verdi's Stand for Workers' Rights

Germany is bracing for significant air travel disruptions as nearly all its airports face a 24-hour strike on Monday. The labor action, organized by the trade union Verdi, comes after failed negotiations for increased wages and benefits within the public sector and ground handling staff.

Passengers are warned to prepare for extensive flight cancellations and delays. The country's airport operators, represented by ADV, conveyed the anticipated chaos affecting travel plans, noting the lack of alternative travel options due to the strike's short notice.

Germany's busiest airports, Frankfurt and Munich, alongside several others, will see cancellations or delays of over 2,000 flights, impacting more than 150,000 travelers. As negotiations continue, the union remains firm on an 8% wage hike demand, facing pushback from employers citing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)