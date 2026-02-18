DGCA Tightens Reins on Unruly Passengers: Stricter Flying Bans Proposed

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has rolled out a proposal for stricter regulations targeting unruly passengers. This move allows airlines to impose a flying ban lasting up to 30 days on troublesome passengers without needing to consult an independent committee.

Proposed disruptions include activities such as onboard smoking, consuming alcohol, and unauthorized use of safety equipment. Further, bans could range across Level 1 to Level 4 offenses, from three months to indefinite bans based on severity. The new rules aim to uphold safety and discipline on flights.

Stakeholders have the opportunity to provide feedback on these proposed changes until March 16. The initiative represents DGCA's commitment to maintaining order and addressing rising concerns over passenger behavior in flight.

