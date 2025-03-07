Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Euro Zone Bonds Face Historic Sell-Off

The euro zone bond market faced a historic sell-off, stirred by Germany's fiscal reforms, leading to significant fluctuations in yields. This sell-off marks the largest since the 1970s, impacting bond yields of nations across the euro zone amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and economic data.

The euro zone government bond market experienced a historic sell-off, stabilizing on Friday following significant swings caused by Germany's decision to rewrite its fiscal rules. This move, coupled with weak German industrial data, left investors cautious as they awaited U.S. employment figures.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, fell by 5 basis points to 2.834%. This follows a dramatic rise earlier in the week, marking the most substantial two-day bond yield increase since 1974. Investors remain concerned about the implications of changes in German fiscal policy and altered ECB tariffs.

Despite the turbulence, analysts like TD Securities' Pooja Kumra predict a slight drop in Bund yields. Meanwhile, Italian and German yield gaps remain significant, with increased borrowing costs affecting indebted European nations amid ongoing trade uncertainties.

