Maharashtra's Debt Landscape: Economic Prospects and Challenges

The debt stock of Maharashtra is projected to grow by 10.1% to reach 17.3% of the GSDP, remaining within fiscal norms. Internal debt comprises 81.4% of the total debt. The state's fiscal targets adhere to the Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility & Budgetary Management Rules 2006.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:20 IST
Maharashtra's debt stock is poised to increase by 10.1% from the previous year, reaching 17.3% of the state's GSDP, according to the latest economic survey. This figure remains within the fiscal boundaries set by budgetary norms.

The economic report highlighted internal debt as the primary element of the state's liabilities, making up 81.4% of the total estimated debt of Rs 7,82,991 crore. The interest due on this is pegged at Rs 56,727 crore.

Adhering to the Maharashtra Fiscal Responsibility & Budgetary Management (MFRBM) Rules 2006, the state maintains its fiscal responsibility with key deficit figures outlined: a revenue deficit of Rs 20,051 crore, a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,10,355 crore, and a primary deficit of Rs 53,628 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

