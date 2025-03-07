Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: A Bid to Balance Tariffs and Boost Exports

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aiming to double commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030. Concessions in sectors like leather and textiles are expected. The US seeks duty cuts in agriculture and electronics. Experts suggest a 'zero-for-zero' tariff strategy for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:54 IST
India-US Trade Talks: A Bid to Balance Tariffs and Boost Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States seeks to boost export opportunities for India in sectors such as leather, textiles, and jewelry, according to experts.

The United States, in return, may seek concessions in areas like petrochemicals, electronics, and specific agricultural products including almonds and cranberries.

Both nations are committed to negotiating an agreement by 2025 to double their trade volume to USD 500 billion, with recent discussions in Washington taking steps towards this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025