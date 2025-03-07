India-US Trade Talks: A Bid to Balance Tariffs and Boost Exports
India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aiming to double commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030. Concessions in sectors like leather and textiles are expected. The US seeks duty cuts in agriculture and electronics. Experts suggest a 'zero-for-zero' tariff strategy for mutual benefit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States seeks to boost export opportunities for India in sectors such as leather, textiles, and jewelry, according to experts.
The United States, in return, may seek concessions in areas like petrochemicals, electronics, and specific agricultural products including almonds and cranberries.
Both nations are committed to negotiating an agreement by 2025 to double their trade volume to USD 500 billion, with recent discussions in Washington taking steps towards this goal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement