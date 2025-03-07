India-US Trade Talks: A Bid to Balance Tariffs and Boost Exports

The bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States seeks to boost export opportunities for India in sectors such as leather, textiles, and jewelry, according to experts.

The United States, in return, may seek concessions in areas like petrochemicals, electronics, and specific agricultural products including almonds and cranberries.

Both nations are committed to negotiating an agreement by 2025 to double their trade volume to USD 500 billion, with recent discussions in Washington taking steps towards this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)