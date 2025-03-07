Left Menu

India's Tech Ambition: Mobile OS Challenge for Tech Giants

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw challenged TCS, Infosys, and Wipro to create a mobile operating system, urging them to transition from service providers to product innovators. He outlined government initiatives to democratize AI technologies and boost India's position as a top tech nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:17 IST
Union IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/Dataquest India/YT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has laid down the gauntlet to India's tech powerhouses such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, urging them to develop a mobile operating system. Speaking at the 32nd ICT Business Awards & DQ Digital Leadership Conclave in New Delhi on Friday, Vaishnaw stressed the need for India to evolve from a service-based nation to a product-driven one.

Vaishnaw, addressing the gathering organized by Dataquest India, emphasized governmental support for these companies, saying, "You have been excelling in providing services, but now is the time to become a product nation." He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of placing India among the world's technology leaders, aspiring for a future where the nation becomes part of a 'Technology 5' global group.

In line with this vision, the minister spoke about upcoming projects, including the rollout of the first Indian-made chip and the launch of an AI Compute Portal for researchers and startups. With 14,000 GPUs now accessible to innovators, Vaishnaw aims to foster AI advancements. He outlined goals for 2047, focusing on autonomous AI models and nurturing tech talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

