Left Menu

Reviving Routes: Public Transport Restarts in Manipur

The Manipur government will restart bus services from Imphal to various districts under police protection to enhance public convenience and restore normalcy. Additionally, helicopter services will commence soon. Previously, efforts to resume these services faced setbacks due to a lack of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:57 IST
Reviving Routes: Public Transport Restarts in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has announced the resumption of bus services from Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur districts, aiming to restore normalcy and alleviate public inconvenience. These services, facilitated under the watch of Central Armed Police Forces, are set to begin this Saturday, according to a statement from Chief Secretary PK Singh.

Buses will depart from Imphal airport at 9 am, while helicopter services connecting Imphal to Churachandpur are slated to commence on March 12. The state's transport initiative comes after a previous attempt failed in December when no passengers turned up at the main bus station due to unspecified reasons.

The government warns of legal actions against anyone attempting to disrupt these transportation efforts. This move not only enhances connectivity but also signals efforts to return life to normal after recent disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025