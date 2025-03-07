Reviving Routes: Public Transport Restarts in Manipur

The Manipur government has announced the resumption of bus services from Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur districts, aiming to restore normalcy and alleviate public inconvenience. These services, facilitated under the watch of Central Armed Police Forces, are set to begin this Saturday, according to a statement from Chief Secretary PK Singh.

Buses will depart from Imphal airport at 9 am, while helicopter services connecting Imphal to Churachandpur are slated to commence on March 12. The state's transport initiative comes after a previous attempt failed in December when no passengers turned up at the main bus station due to unspecified reasons.

The government warns of legal actions against anyone attempting to disrupt these transportation efforts. This move not only enhances connectivity but also signals efforts to return life to normal after recent disturbances.

