Transport services are set to gradually resume in Paris following the successful disposal of an unexploded World War II bomb, a French government official announced Friday. The operation had caused significant transportation disruptions, suspending high-speed train links with London and Brussels.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot noted that the operation required the coordinated efforts of 300 police officers. 'We're delighted and relieved that all this has come to an end,' he stated, highlighting the complexities involved in ensuring public safety.

With the successful execution of the disposal operation, roadways will reopen, and train services will start resuming normal operations, easing the chaos that erupted in the city due to the precautionary measures.

