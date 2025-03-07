Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Budget: A Vision for Growth in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defends his first budget, emphasizing its focus on benefiting the people, especially weaker sections, and promoting development. Despite criticism from the opposition, Abdullah describes the budget as a 'love letter' to all citizens and a foundation for future growth in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday dismissed opposition criticism of his inaugural budget, asserting that it was crafted to benefit the people and expedite development, particularly aiding the weaker sections of society.

Abdullah described the budget as a 'love letter' to the people, emphasizing its focus on development and financial prudence given Jammu and Kashmir's status as a Union Territory. He underscored that it was not a budget for the BJP, countering opposition claims.

The budget also included initiatives for boosting the economy, attracting investments, expanding manufacturing, and fostering entrepreneurship. Abdullah's aim is to ensure a balanced development approach that improves governance and strengthens the social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

