Bomb Scare Brings Gare du Nord to a Standstill

Paris' Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, was disrupted by an unexploded World War Two bomb, causing major disruptions and cancellation of all Eurostar trains. Found underground during construction, it halted rail services, requiring evacuation and rerouting of passengers. Rail operations resumed gradually by evening.

07-03-2025 22:14 IST
On Friday, Paris' Gare du Nord, Europe's most bustling train station, faced unprecedented disruption when railway workers unearthed an unexploded World War Two bomb. Found 2 meters underground during bridge construction in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, it led to the cancellation of all Eurostar trains and significant road closures.

The discovery, just 2.5 kilometers from the station and under the tracks, prompted immediate evacuation of 200 residents near the security perimeter. Commuter, national, and international train services were halted as bomb disposal experts worked to safely address the 500-kilogram device.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed the successful conclusion of demining operations, with rail services resuming in stages by the evening. Affected passengers were advised by Eurostar to rebook their journeys, highlighting the broad impact on regional and cross-border travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

