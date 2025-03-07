Left Menu

Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor for Life-Saving Mission

The Hyderabad Metro Rail established a dedicated green corridor to swiftly transport a donor heart over 13 km in 12 minutes across 11 stations, ensuring critical time was saved. This initiative involved meticulous planning and coordination with medical and hospital professionals to support emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:08 IST
  India

In a remarkable display of efficiency and coordination, the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday facilitated a critical life-saving mission through a dedicated green corridor. The initiative allowed for the rapid transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 km in just 12 minutes across 11 stations.

Beginning operations at 9.16 pm, the corridor enabled the swift transfer from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, according to L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. This achievement significantly reduced transit time and was crucial in the timely medical intervention required for the organ transplant.

The effort underscores the Hyderabad Metro's commitment to emergency services, driven by meticulous planning and seamless coordination between the Metro, medical professionals, and hospital authorities. L&TMRHL emphasized its role in leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure for societal benefit.

