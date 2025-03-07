Left Menu

Tragic Crash on Western Express Highway Leaves Two Dead

Two young men, Manav Vinod Patel and Harsh Ashish Makwana, were killed in a tragic accident when a speeding car, driven by Siddhesh Belkar, collided with their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The incident occurred at the Vakola bridge, resulting in Belkar's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:39 IST
Tragic Crash on Western Express Highway Leaves Two Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, two young men lost their lives when a speeding car collided with their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Bandra East. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, police officials reported.

The crash took place on the Vakola bridge at Kherwadi, as reported by the authorities. Siddhesh Belkar, a 23-year-old resident of Borivali, was behind the wheel, driving from Andheri to Bandra with three friends, when the car struck the two-wheeler carrying the victims.

The deceased, identified as Manav Vinod Patel (21) and Harsh Ashish Makwana (20), were residents of Vile Parle and sustained fatal injuries in the collision, dying before reaching the hospital. Belkar, later arrested by Kherwadi police, claimed he lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently hit the divider before crashing into the scooter. Medical tests confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025