Tragic Crash on Western Express Highway Leaves Two Dead

In a tragic accident, two young men lost their lives when a speeding car collided with their scooter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Bandra East. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, police officials reported.

The crash took place on the Vakola bridge at Kherwadi, as reported by the authorities. Siddhesh Belkar, a 23-year-old resident of Borivali, was behind the wheel, driving from Andheri to Bandra with three friends, when the car struck the two-wheeler carrying the victims.

The deceased, identified as Manav Vinod Patel (21) and Harsh Ashish Makwana (20), were residents of Vile Parle and sustained fatal injuries in the collision, dying before reaching the hospital. Belkar, later arrested by Kherwadi police, claimed he lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently hit the divider before crashing into the scooter. Medical tests confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

