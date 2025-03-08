Panama's Shipping Shift: BlackRock-Backed Consortium Takes Charge

The Panama Maritime Authority is set to conduct a comprehensive review of a significant transaction involving CK Hutchison and a consortium supported by BlackRock. The review will assess the financial and legal documents related to the deal, which shifts control of two critical ports near the Panama Canal to the consortium, as confirmed by Juan Carlos Orillac, Panama's Minister to the Presidency.

This examination arises from a cabinet request to ensure the public interest is maintained in the management of these logistical hubs, crucial for Panama's maritime infrastructure. The authority will evaluate the implications of the transfer to the BlackRock-backed group, which represents a pivotal change in the management and operation of the ports.

Orillac emphasized that the intention behind this scrutiny is to safeguard the nation's stakes in these port terminals, which are integral to Panama's status as a global shipping hub. The outcome of this review could have substantial impacts on the country's shipping industry and its international business standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)