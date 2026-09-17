World Bank's Record $112 Billion Private Capital Influx Spurs Global Growth

The World Bank attracted $112 billion in private capital in the fiscal year ended June, driven by initiatives to streamline operations and appeal to institutional investors. Under the leadership of Ajay Banga, the expansion in private investments aims to meet developing nations' needs amid declining official aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:31 IST
World Bank's Record $112 Billion Private Capital Influx Spurs Global Growth
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The World Bank announced on Thursday that it successfully attracted $112 billion in private capital in the fiscal year ending in June, a significant increase compared to the previous year’s $69 billion and a record for the institution. This marks a strategic push under the guidance of Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, who now serves as the World Bank's president.

Banga has prioritized leveraging private capital to address the substantial financial requirements of developing countries, focusing on areas like energy transition, education, healthcare, and agriculture. The initiative aims to channel these funds into standardized and packaged loan opportunities for institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers like BlackRock, with a goal of surpassing $200 billion in private funding within a few years.

This approach was catalyzed by calls from BlackRock founder Larry Fink for a new asset class to attract large-scale private sector funds. Amidst regulatory and political uncertainties in developing economies, the World Bank has formed a Private Sector Investment Lab to find solutions and has streamlined its processes to reduce project approval times and strengthen partnerships with development institutions.

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