Mumbai Embraces Nawabi Cuisine with Lazzt-E-Lucknow's Grand Opening

Mumbai, the city of dreams, has welcomed a new culinary gem, Lazzt-E-Lucknow, which opened its doors in Andheri West. Guests are treated to a regal dining experience, offering an authentic taste of the Nawabi culinary tradition, directly from the heart of Lucknow.

The grand opening was officiated by Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Celebrities, food lovers, and dignitaries gathered to witness the unveiling of this culinary sensation. Notable attendees included Dr. Jaspinder Narula, Alka Amin, and Nasir Khan, among others, who savored the delicate flavors of traditional Lucknowi cuisine.

The launch, more than a culinary event, also marked a personal milestone for founders Sangeeta Kapure and Gaaurav Sharma, who announced a new chapter in their lives as partners. Together with business partners Narendra and Preeti Gupta, they bring an exquisite array of Awadhi dishes to Mumbai, offering melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs and rich Nihari.

Nestled in Versova, the restaurant delivers a dining experience steeped in the essence of Lucknowi hospitality. Lazzt-E-Lucknow stands as a cultural celebration, preserving the legendary flavors of Lucknow amidst the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai.

