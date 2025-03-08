Tragedy on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Fatal Car Collision

A tragic incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway when two individuals lost their lives and 13 others were injured following a vehicular accident. The chaos began when a vehicle carrying 15 people from Yavatmal to Shirdi suffered a tire burst, overturning on the highway in Malsawargaon, Buldhana district.

The overturned vehicle was then struck from behind by another car, leading to further casualties. According to a Sindkhed Raja police official, the deceased have been identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar. Teams of traffic police and emergency responders were promptly deployed to the crash site.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them remain in critical condition. The accident caused traffic to be disrupted on the busy expressway for some time, highlighting the need for improved safety measures on the road.

