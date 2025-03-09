Italy and India's Wine Odyssey: Reviving Ancient Trade Ties at Vinitaly Roadshow

Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida has underscored the importance of bolstering trade relations with India, amid the Vinitaly trade promotion fair's India Roadshow. The fair signifies a pivotal moment for Italian winemakers showcasing their products in hopes of deepening bilateral trade ties.

Lollobrigida emphasized the fair as a platform for the best Italian wine companies to engage in discussions pertinent to the industry's development. Meanwhile, Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli reminisced about the historical trade between the Roman Empire and India, advocating for renewed trade growth.

Participating winemakers are set to engage in crucial B2B meetings, seeking to capitalize on India's evolving wine market, valued at USD 33 million, with Italy as a significant player. Future trade prospects look promising with the impending India-EU free trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)