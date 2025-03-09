Left Menu

Italy and India's Wine Odyssey: Reviving Ancient Trade Ties at Vinitaly Roadshow

Italy's Agriculture Minister highlights strengthening Italy-India trade relations at the Vinitaly trade fair. The event, promoting Italian wines, is part of ongoing efforts to renew historical trading ties. Both nations aim for mutual export growth, amidst rising market shares and anticipated free trade agreement benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:56 IST
Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida has underscored the importance of bolstering trade relations with India, amid the Vinitaly trade promotion fair's India Roadshow. The fair signifies a pivotal moment for Italian winemakers showcasing their products in hopes of deepening bilateral trade ties.

Lollobrigida emphasized the fair as a platform for the best Italian wine companies to engage in discussions pertinent to the industry's development. Meanwhile, Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli reminisced about the historical trade between the Roman Empire and India, advocating for renewed trade growth.

Participating winemakers are set to engage in crucial B2B meetings, seeking to capitalize on India's evolving wine market, valued at USD 33 million, with Italy as a significant player. Future trade prospects look promising with the impending India-EU free trade agreement.

