China Stands Firm: Navigating Trump's Trade War Tactics

Amid escalating tariff tensions, China is tactically responding to President Trump's latest economic measures this past week. While leaders of Canada and Mexico reached out for dialogue, Beijing remains firm, opting not to initiate a call with the US President.

Under Xi Jinping's leadership, China has steadily prepared for this scenario. The country adjusted its economic strategies to retaliate against an increase in US-imposed tariffs, a decision reflecting China's aim to negotiate on equal terms and resist perceived pressure tactics.

Though China's economy has slowed, it has fortified its trade relationships internationally, reducing reliance on US goods. The government's restrained yet decisive response indicates a strategic approach to Trump's policies, aiming to leverage negotiations for China's benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)