NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision
State-owned NMDC is dealing with worker protests over delayed wage revisions, causing a significant slowdown in production. Despite reaching an agreement with the trade unions, the strike has severely impacted output, challenging the company to meet its annual goals and affecting financial performance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned iron ore company NMDC is experiencing significant disruptions as worker unions protest amid ongoing wage revision negotiations.
The company informed the Chief Labour Commissioner about the unions' decision to slow work from March 6. The most recent wage revision was in 2017, with the next due in 2022.
Despite reaching an agreement with the unions, production has dropped by over 60% recently, posing a challenge to meet the 48 million tonnes target for FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement