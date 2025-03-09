NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision

State-owned iron ore company NMDC is experiencing significant disruptions as worker unions protest amid ongoing wage revision negotiations.

The company informed the Chief Labour Commissioner about the unions' decision to slow work from March 6. The most recent wage revision was in 2017, with the next due in 2022.

Despite reaching an agreement with the unions, production has dropped by over 60% recently, posing a challenge to meet the 48 million tonnes target for FY25.

