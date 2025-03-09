Left Menu

NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision

State-owned NMDC is dealing with worker protests over delayed wage revisions, causing a significant slowdown in production. Despite reaching an agreement with the trade unions, the strike has severely impacted output, challenging the company to meet its annual goals and affecting financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST
NMDC Faces Major Disruption Amid Worker Protests Over Wage Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned iron ore company NMDC is experiencing significant disruptions as worker unions protest amid ongoing wage revision negotiations.

The company informed the Chief Labour Commissioner about the unions' decision to slow work from March 6. The most recent wage revision was in 2017, with the next due in 2022.

Despite reaching an agreement with the unions, production has dropped by over 60% recently, posing a challenge to meet the 48 million tonnes target for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025