Financial Markets Navigate Uncertainty Amid Global Trends: A Week in Focus

Stock markets are gearing up for a week shaped by global trends, with macroeconomic announcements and US tariff developments at the forefront, experts have indicated. The upcoming trading session will see markets operating on a reduced schedule due to a public holiday.

Observers will keep a close watch on the activity of foreign institutional investors, geopolitical turbulence, and their repercussions on the US dollar as well as crude oil prices. Ajit Mishra, Senior VP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, highlighted the importance of foreign investors' trading positions as a determinant of market trajectory.

Economic analysts will scrutinize macroeconomic data, including the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) metrics this week. Meanwhile, last week's market performance benefited from positive reports about US tariff delays and oil price reductions, which spurred investor optimism and revitalized stock valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)