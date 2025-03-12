Left Menu

Manipur Budget 2025: A Contentious Debate on Adequacy and Allocation

The Manipur budget for 2025-26 has sparked controversy, as CPI(M) and JD(U) members criticize it as insufficient to address ethnic violence, inflation, and homelessness. Despite a Rs 51,463 crore supplementary allocation, critics argue it lacks proper discussion on ground realities and pressing concerns.

The recently passed Manipur budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year has drawn significant criticism from political parties CPI(M) and JD(U), raising questions about its adequacy in tackling key issues such as ethnic violence, rising inflation, and unemployment.

The Lok Sabha approved the budget, which includes Rs 51,463 crore in supplementary spending, but dissenting voices claim it fails to address the pressing needs of over 60,000 internally displaced people and lacks transparency.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the budget's total receipts and expenditures, emphasizing support for Manipur's economic recovery, while critics call for more comprehensive planning and proper allocation.

