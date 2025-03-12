Left Menu

Steady Horizons: Indian IT Sector Faces Moderate Growth Amidst Global Challenges

Indian IT companies are projected to see a 4-6% revenue growth in USD terms by FY26, with attrition stabilizing. While hiring remains low due to economic uncertainties and trade tariffs, investments in Generative AI offer a silver lining as industry players navigate global market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:04 IST
Steady Horizons: Indian IT Sector Faces Moderate Growth Amidst Global Challenges
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian IT services companies are anticipating a moderate revenue growth between 4% and 6% in USD terms for the Financial Year 2026 (FY26), as per the latest projections by credit rating agency ICRA. Attrition levels are expected to stabilize around the long-term average of 12% to 13%, marking a period of relative stability for the industry.

ICRA further reports that while hiring activity might stay subdued until the growth trajectory strengthens by the end of FY2026, operating profit margins for a representative sample are likely to remain stable at 22.5% to 23% for the next few quarters. Vice President & Sector Head of ICRA, Deepak Jotwani, attributes the restrained growth to uncertainties stemming from US trade tariffs and global economic headwinds.

Despite near-term revenue pressures and elongated deal cycles, industry players have secured robust contract values, ensuring medium-term revenue visibility. Aided by increasing investments in Generative AI initiatives, Indian IT firms are adapting their skillsets and offerings to harness new technological capabilities thereby positioning themselves advantageously amidst evolving global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025