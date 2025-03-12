Healthy Planet from Sector 131: Stepping into India's Best Preschool 2024-25

NOIDA, INDIA – Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School, located in Sector 131, Noida, has proudly emerged as the top contender in India's Best Preschool 2024-25 rankings by EducationWorld. This accolade positions it as a torchbearer in early childhood education, thanks to its comprehensive, research-driven approach that promises a future-ready learning environment.

The accolade, part of the annual EducationWorld India Pre-School Rankings, evaluates institutions on factors including learning environment, faculty excellence, innovative teaching methods, and the active participation of parents. This recognition underscores Healthy Planet's leadership role, aligning it with other distinguished institutions like Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai, Kai Early Years in Bengaluru, CHIREC in Hyderabad, and Vaels International School in Chennai.

A beacon for transformative education, Healthy Planet integrates global best practices with a curriculum crafted in collaboration with The Glasgow Academy, Scotland. Emphasizing independent thinking and problem-solving, the institution supports parental involvement through its visionary Intergenerational Learning Program, connecting young students with senior citizens for enriched emotional and social intelligence growth.

At the EducationWorld Early Childhood Education National Conference 2025 in Hyderabad, the school's co-founders showcased their forward-thinking educational ethos. Healthy Planet's Learning Lab, a nucleus for pedagogical research and educator training, further cements its commitment to educational innovation and community-centered learning.

Prospective families and educators can find more about Healthy Planet's pioneering efforts and future initiatives by visiting their official channels online. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The provided content is a NewsVoir press release. ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)

