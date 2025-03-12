Global Currencies React to Ceasefire Hopes and Inflation Data Anticipation

Emerging market currencies experienced a mixed session on Wednesday as investors anticipated U.S. inflation data and evaluated the potential impact of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire agreement.

The news of Kyiv's approval for a 30-day ceasefire supported Ukraine's bonds, particularly those maturing in 2036, which saw notable gains. European stocks also reacted positively, with significant rises in Polish and Hungarian indices.

In currency developments, the Polish zloty held against the euro while Hungary awaited a central bank press conference. Market focus remains on U.S. inflation rates amid concerns over tariffs and the Federal Reserve's response, with global markets, including South Africa's rand, showing fluctuations.

